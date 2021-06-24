Watch
Retired police being paid $3.2K a month to investigate 'potential irregularities and/or illegalities'

Via video from 3 News Now
Assembly Speaker Ron Vos at a press briefing Tuesday.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jun 24, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Retired police officers hired by Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are being paid $3,200 a month to investigate “potential irregularities and/or illegalities” in the 2020 presidential election.

That's what contracts obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show. The investigators have been hired for three months to conduct the probe.

Vos signed two contracts in recent days and has said he intends to hire a third investigator and an attorney to oversee the probe.

Vos announced plans to have the officers investigate the election results as part of the Republican response to former President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in Wisconsin.

