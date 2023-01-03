Retired Milwaukee firefighters teach CPR classes following Hamlin's cardiac arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Buffalo Bills announced early Tuesday morning that Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. The Bills also said that Hamlin was sedated and spent the night in the intensive care unit.

Hamlin was administered CPR for nearly 10 minutes and placed on a stretcher. Prior to going into the ambulance, he was given oxygen.

According to the American Heart Association, 70% of Americans can feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency. This helplessness is often attributed to a lack of education or knowledge.

Andrea Williams spoke with retired Milwaukee firefighters Doran Kemp and Jon Voelz of D&J CPR Training. They provide training to groups of all ages.

For more information, call 414-839-9189.

