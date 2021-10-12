Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Resurfacing project to cause lane closures on WIS 100 this week

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Orange traffic cones on road
orange-traffic-cones.jpg
Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 19:15:10-04

MILWAUKEE — The resurfacing project on WIS 100 will impact traffic Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to lane closures.

Thursday and Friday, WIS 100 from Lincoln Avenue to Lapham Street will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, that same stretch of road will be down to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Drivers should use alternate routes like Greenfield Avenue, I-41, I-894 and National Avenue.

The project is part of the WIS 100 resurfacing project from I-94 to I-43. Work started in 2020 and is expected to be completed this year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku