Respiratory illnesses on the rise in WI, experts believe peak will hit late December

MILWAUKEE — Now that people have returned from their Thanksgiving holiday travels health experts are watching for an increase in respiratory illnesses.

"We are definitely seeing an increase in RSV activity, COVID and influenza. We are not peaking at any time soon, but the numbers continue to rise," said Thomas Haupt, influenza surveillance coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Health.

The most recent data from DHS, Wisconsin has had 70 flu-associated hospitalizations since September 2023, up by 10 since the week before.

Milwaukee County data shows 99 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up by 28 also from the previous week.

Haupt explained that lately, adults are dealing with more flu and COVID-19. He strongly encouraged people to get the vaccines available to them.

"They're safe. They're effective," Haupt stated.

Froedtert Hospital reported a steady stream of COVID-19 patients and that those dealing with flu have been mostly outpatient cases.

Dr. Mary Beth Graham, medical director of infection prevention and control at Froedtert Hospital, pressed simple ways to stay healthy and ready to celebrate this holiday season.

"Just things in terms of the good hand hygiene, social distancing if you can, but especially on airplanes I'm a huge fan of the mask," Dr. Graham said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip