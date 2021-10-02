Resource fair connects those experiencing housing instability to local resources

MILWAUKEE — A tenant resource fair is being held at Andrew Douglas Middle School on October 2nd.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused many in the Milwaukee area to experience housing instability.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs joined TMJ4 News Today Saturday to explain her hopes of having this resource fair serve as a way to have those struggling connect to resources already available.

“I am thrilled that we are able to bring vital resources directly to the community during the Tenant Resource Fair next week. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many have dealt with a variety of housing related issues, and with the eviction moratorium having been lifted, it is crucial that those in need of support receive it sooner than later,” said Alderwoman Coggs. “I would encourage any resident in need of housing assistance to stop by the resource fair to get connected with the support they need. If you have friends, family members or neighbors who could benefit, encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity as well.”

The event is taking place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There will be a variety of organizations on hand to provide information and Alderwoman Coggs said there will be several workshops taking places as well.

The event, hosted by Alderwoman Coggs, is free and open to the public, and is put on in conjunction with Milwaukee County Supervisor Priscilla Coggs-Jones, RJR LLC and Manifest Management Group LLC. Masks will be required for all attendees.

Watch the full conversation with Alderwoman Coggs above.

