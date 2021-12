WAUKESHA, Wis. — American Red Cross and community partners are opening a resource center for residents who are recovering following the sudden evacuation of Waukesha's Horizon West Condominium.

The multi-agency resource center will open Thursday at Elmbrook Church, 77 S. Barker Road, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Officials say one-dozen local service and government agencies will be in attendance to help residents with ongoing assistance from the incident. Hot meals will also be served.

