MILWAUKEE — A fire at an apartment complex on Milwaukee's north side has left one man dead and several residents searching for a new home. Authorities are investigating the blaze, which police are calling "suspicious."

The fire, which occurred Wednesday afternoon, claimed the life of a 71-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released.

Lamont Bailey, a resident of the apartment complex located at 30th and Capitol, was visiting a friend across the street when he noticed an overwhelming presence of first responders heading to his own building.

“I kept staring at it like, ‘Nah, something ain't right. There are too many fire people coming up here,’” Bailey recounted. Upon getting closer, he witnessed flames engulfing the first floor of the building where he has lived for two years.

Bailey, who occupies a second-floor unit, expressed relief that he was not home at the time.

“Lucky I wasn't there because normally I would sleep at that time,” he said.

WATCH: Residents displaced after fire tears through Milwaukee apartment building, leaves one dead

Fatal fire under investigation in Milwaukee

Another neighbor, Brent Winters, reported that the fire was hard to ignore. He recalled seeing smoke pouring from the windows and observing multiple fire trucks on the scene.

“I never thought somebody lost their life. You know, that’s the sad part,” Winters said.

Milwaukee Police confirmed that the deceased man was found inside a first-floor unit, and they are treating the incident as potentially intentional. Authorities are searching for a known suspect who may be connected to the fire.

Bailey expressed his shock upon learning that the neighbor below him did not make it out.

“I just want to break down right now,” he said. He added that he often overheard loud arguments from the unit where the fire originated. “I kept hearing them cussing and arguing, every day, every morning. It's been going on for a year since I've been here,” Bailey stated.

As the investigation continues, affected residents spent Wednesday salvaging their belongings from the building. Many are now faced with the urgent need to find new places to live in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Milwaukee police are actively investigating both the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

