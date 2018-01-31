Rescued Glendale dog Ruthie dies after battle with cancer

GLENDALE - Ruthie, a dog saved from the side of the road this past June, died from cancer Wednesday, according to Glendale Police.

A women brought Ruthie to the Glendale Police Department after finding her very obviously malnourished on Silver Spring Drive and Milwaukee River Parkway. Images of Ruthie went viral, and a fund was set up to help aid her back to complete health.

In July police said she was recovering wonderfully and was healthy enough to go home with her new family.

Tuesday morning, the Glendale Police Department announced on their Facebook page that Ruthie had passed away.

"She was surrounded by her loving family, including her big brother, Samson, who took to her immediately and formed a heartwarming bond." the post said. "Rest assured that between the immense amount of love and attention that she received from her family, and the amazing support she received from all of you, the past seven months of Ruthie’s life were filled with joy and happiness."

Police said the remaining money in Ruthie's fund will go to help other dogs in similar situations.