Rescued Glendale dog Ruthie dies after battle with cancer

Tuesday morning, the Glendale Police Department announced on their Facebook page that Ruthie had passed away.
"She was surrounded by her loving family, including her big brother, Samson, who took to her immediately and formed a heartwarming bond." the post said. "Rest assured that between the immense amount of love and attention that she received from her family, and the amazing support she received from all of you, the past seven months of Ruthie’s life were filled with joy and happiness."
Police said the remaining money in Ruthie's fund will go to help other dogs in similar situations.