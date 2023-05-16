Watch Now
Rescue swimmers search for person in Sheboygan River

Witnesses reported a person diving into the river and then calling out for help.
Rescue crews are searching for a person who called out for help in the Sheboygan River on Monday.
IMG_7654.jpg
Posted at 9:41 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 23:12:19-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Rescue crews are searching for a person who called out for help in the Sheboygan River on Monday.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews responded to the Sheboygan River at Rotary Park around 7:10 p.m. after witnesses reported a person diving into the river and then calling out for help.

IMG_7651.jpg

A pile of clothes and a cell phone were found on the riverbank where witnesses say the person went in.

The Coast Guard and the Sheboygan Falls and Town of Mosel fire departments are assisting in the water search where the river meets Lake Michigan.

IMG_7650.jpg
As of 9:30 p.m., the search was still underway. However, Sheboygan fire officials say they will be wrapping up for the night shortly. They will determine what efforts need to be conducted in the morning.

FIGHT FOR AIR 480x360.png

