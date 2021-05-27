Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Republicans vote to end 8-year UW tuition freeze

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Wirtz
UWM gives the 10th best value for Wisconsin education. Average starting salary is $49,700.
UW-Milwaukee gives tenth best value for Wisconsin education.
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 17:49:32-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s Republican-led budget committee has voted to end a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze that has been in place for eight years and long been a GOP priority that had bipartisan support.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed extending the tuition freeze in his budget proposal, along with spending $190 million more on higher education.

But the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee went in a different direction Thursday, ending the tuition freeze and adding just $21 million in state funding.

University leaders for years have criticized the tuition freeze, saying it makes it hard to fund the university and threatens educational quality.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4