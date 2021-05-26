Watch
Republicans, UW clash over abortion ban proposal

Andrew Burton
<p>NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: A Planned Parenthood office is seen on November 30, 2015 in New York City. A gunman killed three people November 27, including a police officer, at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 26, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and University of Wisconsin officials are sparring over a bill that ends an arrangement allowing UW doctors to train to perform abortions at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The bill's chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque, argued during a hearing before the Senate's families and children committee on Wednesday that the deal violates state law prohibiting taxpayer-funded abortions.

Robert Golden, dean of the UW medical school, countered that ending the arrangement would result in the school's obstetrics-gynecology program losing its federal accreditation and that would-be gynecologists will enroll elsewhere.

He says that would exacerbate a shortage of gynecologists in Wisconsin. The committee is not expected to vote on the bill.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

