Republicans block Evers' building budget for now

AP
This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 10:45:48-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans have delayed approval of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed $2.4 billion budget for state building projects, employing the same tactic they used two years ago before they pared back the spending.

The evenly-divided State Building Commission deadlocked 4-4 Wednesday on recommending the projects effectively moving the decision to the state Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee.

That’s the same move Republicans employed last legislative session.

Democrats argue that the move shows Republicans are unwilling to be bipartisan and were delaying important building projects.

Republicans say that Evers’ capital budget as proposed was too expensive and needed to be pared down.

