Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch GOP leader

Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor who wants to decertify President Joe Biden's win, speaks after being kicked out of a meeting called by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to discuss the topic on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Vos has repeatedly rebuffed Ramthun's attempts to decertify Biden's win, saying it's illegal. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:04:51-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker and candidate for governor said he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Robin Vos “right in the nose” after he kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun said in an online interview posted on YouTube on Wednesday that he was angry with Vos after the speaker did not allow him in the closed-door meeting that day.

Ramthun has unsuccessfully tried to decertify Biden’s win, a move Vos opposes. Vos said in a statement Thursday that "Ramthun says a lot of foolish things, this is one more on the list.”

Ramthun said Thursday that he didn’t actually want to punch Vos.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

