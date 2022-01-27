Republican Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor's race

WISCONSIN — A former Marine and losing candidate for U.S. Senate is running for governor in Wisconsin, setting up what is expected to be a costly and contentious Republican primary.

Kevin Nicholson is an outspoken backer of former President Donald Trump.

He announced his candidacy Thursday and launched his campaign website.

According to that site, Nicholson's agenda includes things like election integrity, education, law and order, and ending state funding for planned parenthood.

Nicholson is running as an anti-establishment outsider, setting up a contrast with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch who has been racking up donations and endorsements for months.

She raised $3.3 million in four months and this week was endorsed by the state's largest business group.

An expensive and bruising Republican primary in the battleground state would be good news for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

According to Nicholson's campaign website, "I joined the Marine Corps in the middle of two wars because I believe America is worth fighting for. And now, I’m fighting for Wisconsin’s future. I was born in Wisconsin, and I’m proud to raise my family here. As the Governor of our state, I pledge to use my leadership skills and business experience to build a better future for the children, families, and businesses of our state. I hope you’ll join us as we build a better future."

Following the announcement, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin released a statement saying, "during his last failed campaign, Nicholson received a perfect '100 percent' rating from Pro-Life Wisconsin, which confirmed to the Associated Press that Nicholson promised to support all of their demands, including banning abortion 'in all cases,' even in cases of rape, incest, or when a mother’s life is in jeopardy."

