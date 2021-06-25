Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Republican budget would cut property taxes by $50: Report

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
homes
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 16:47:36-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The property tax cut Republicans inserted into the state budget would save the owner of median-priced home about $50 over the next two tax years.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis of the tax cut plan on Friday. The bureau found that the owner of a median-priced home would pay $3,214 in property taxes for 2021, down $101 from 2020.

The owner would pay $3,246 in property taxes for 2022. That's up $32 from 2021. Taken together, homeowners would spend $6,460 on property taxes over the next two years, down $50 from the $6,510 they spent in 2019 and 2020.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW