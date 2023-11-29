Republican-backed bills propose alerting parents each time a child rents a library book

MILWAUKEE — A pair of bills in Madison would add a new step before your child could check out a book at both public libraries and schools if it passes.

Senate Bills 597 and 598 would make it so parents are notified whenever their child tries to rent a book from the library.

A public hearing took place on Tuesday in Madison with the State Senate Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families, on the Republican-backed Senate bills.

The bills state, ‘Under current law, subject to various exceptions, library records that identify who borrows or uses a library material may not be disclosed.’ One of the exceptions allows parents of children under 16 to already request a list of what their child checks out.

We asked parents and organizations what they thought about the proposed bill in the video above.

