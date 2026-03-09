Reports: Dallas Cowboys trading for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary

According to a tweet from Dianna Russini, a senior NFL insider reporter for The Athletic, The Dallas Cowboys are trading for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

According to the post, the Packers will receive a 2027 third-round pick in return.

The news comes after Gary announced on Instagram on Friday that he is leaving the Green Bay Packers, then promptly deleted the post.

"The opportunity to represent Green Bay and Packers Nation across the country and around the world is something I will never forget," Gary posted on Instagram, in the post that has since been deleted. "Like all chapters in life, this one has come to an end."

The post went on to say that Gary was "nowhere near done yet," and thanked "everyone who supported me and my family throughout the years."

Just a few minutes later, the post was deleted.

This story is developing, and we will continue to provide updates with new information.



