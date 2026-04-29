Reporter Megan Lee departing TMJ4 for WXYZ in Detroit

MILWAUKEE — Reporter Megan Lee is departing TMJ4 for our sister station, WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

The move will take Megan closer to family, and allow her to report for her hometown station.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to live out my dreams of reporting in the city that raised me," Megan said. "I grew up watching the talented journalists at WXYZ and I’m excited to work alongside them.”

TMJ4 Editorial Director Nicole Buckley praised Megan's three years with the station.

"Megan has been much more than a skilled storyteller while at TMJ4. She’s been a model newsroom citizen, always stepping up when we need it most. Whether it’s covering a shift outside her usual duties, offering a helping hand without hesitation, or sparking conversations about how to shine a spotlight on important voices," Buckley said. "Even on tough days, Megan’s positivity and enthusiasm have been a bright spot in the newsroom."

“I’m extremely thankful that TMJ4 brought me to Milwaukee about three years ago. I quickly fell in love with the charming Midwest city and formed relationships that will last forever," Megan said.

“TMJ4 is a place that fostered my growth as a young reporter and pushed me to get better every single day. I would not be where I am today without the help and encouragement from the entire TMJ4 team. A huge thank you to the people of Milwaukee who let me into their homes and trusted me to tell their stories."

Megan's last day with TMJ4 is Tuesday, May 27th.

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