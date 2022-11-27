Report: Wisconsin targeting Luke Fickell as next football coach

ESPN's Pete Thamel is reporting that the Wisconsin Badgers have their sights set on who they would like to see lead the football program next.

According to Thamel, Wisconsin has targeted Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to replace Paul Chryst. Chryst was fired earlier this season after the Badgers struggled to start the season.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has been serving as the team's interim head coach after Chryst's firing. The Badgers are 4-3 under Leonhard's leadership after Saturday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota.

The Board of Regents for the University of Wisconsin System has scheduled a closed session meeting for 4 p.m. on Sunday to "consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach."

In six seasons at Cincinnati, Fickell has turned out a 57-18 record and led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last season. Cincinnati became the first non-Power 5 team to reach the CFP.

Fickell has previous head coaching experience in the Big Ten as he served as the interim head coach at Ohio State in 2011. Fickell went 6-7 that season.

