Report of partial roof collapse in downtown Racine; firefighters respond

Crews responded to a report of a partial roof collapse in downtown Racine Wednesday afternoon following strong storms.



According to videos shared on social media, firefighters used ladders to access different parts of the building near Main Street and 3rd.

Officials have not confirmed what happened to the building.

But residents are describing a 'strong wind storm surge' and 'microburst' that blew through the city. The whole corner of Wisconsin was hit by storms but the Racine area may have experienced the worst of it.

Videos courtesy Jarvis Lawson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

