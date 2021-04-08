Report of bomb detonating at West Bend grocery store turns out to be false: Police

MILWAUKEE — A report of a bomb detonating at a Pick N Save in West Bend turned out to be false Thursday, with police concluding that a suspicious package did not contain an explosive device or material.

West Bend Police Department said in a statement that a person who did not want to identify themselves called police and stated that a "bomb had gone off" at the Pick N Save at 2518 W. Washington St. around 9:23 a.m.

West Bend police and fire personnel arrived at the grocery store and found there was no evidence of an explosion.

Police officers were directed to an unattended package in the parking lot. With the lot evacuated, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit examined the package and found it did not contain an explosive device or material.

The store and Wildwood Road from Washington Street to Park Avenue were closed for about one hour. Investigators are working on identifying the 911 caller.

