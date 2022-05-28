Report: Brewers owner Mark Attanasio looking to invest in premier league soccer club

MILWAUKEE — A new report says Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is looking to invest in a soccer club. But what does that mean for Milwaukee?

“Getting a pro-team here would boost soccer so much for our location,” said Tyler Estes of Milwaukee Soccer Club.

It’s an exciting move during a soccer renaissance in Milwaukee. This report comes shortly after the announcement of “Iron District” and 8,000-seat soccer and entertainment complex.

Milwaukee Business Journal Editor Mark Kass says the Attanasio investment should, at least for now, be taken with a grain of salt.

“He’s looked at things over the years. He bought the Brewers. He’s made a lot of money off investments, and I think it shows interest in soccer. [Soccer is] big in America, but throughout the world it’s a huge sport.”

Kass says the development could be big for the city .

“I really think it has a chance to be a huge hit here and it’s something that’s been talk about for years,” he said.

TMJ4 News reached out to Iron District MKE for a comment. They didn’t comment on the reported investment, but said there’s more to come as soon as their development gets underway.

It’s unclear if the two ventures could have any connection. Either way, soccer fans say any Milwaukee tie to the sport helps.

“For the soccer community, this is really big. To me, it’s an opportunity to bring soccer more to light in the United States,” Estes said.

