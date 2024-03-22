Rep Gallagher's surprise decision to resign from Congress.

Another surprise decision from Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallager.

He's resigning early from office after weeks ago saying he would not seek reelection.

"After conversations with my family, I have made the decision to resign my position as a member of the House of Representatives for Wisconsin's Eighth Congressional District, effective April 19, 2024."

The Republican Congressman from Green Bay has a young family. What's unclear is how soon he had come to the decision.

Gallagher indicated he was talking with leadership about his decision and they were aware of his timeline.

In February, Gallagher said in a statement he would not seek reelection after serving four terms. "Congress is no place to grow old. And so, with a heavy heart, I have decided not to run for re-election.”

That decision came just days after he faced criticism for not voting with House Republicans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Gallagher said the public pushbackdid not influence his decision not to run again.

His decision to retire next month will leave Republicans in the House with a one-seat majority, which adds more pressure on Speaker Johnson with a now even slimmer majority.

The 40-year-old's legacy in Congress includes chairing the high-profile Select Committee on the Chinese Community Party. This month, in a bipartisan effort, the House voted to require a Chinese tech firm to sell its interest in the social media app TikTok or face a ban.

People close to him described it as a seminal moment for Gallagher - who played a leadership role in shining a bright light on why he believes China is a dangerous threat to the U.S.

Gallagher was seen as a rising star with the GOP. He said no to efforts to recruit him to challenge Democrat Tammy Baldwin in a US Senate race this year.

The race to replace Gallagher in November has attracted several Republican and Democratic candidates. There will be no special election to fill the seat.

