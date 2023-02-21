REO Speedwagon to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair just announced another headliner for the 2023 fair, REO Speedwagon!

The band is scheduled to take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

REO Speedwagon will play hits like "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly," "Keep On Loving You," and "Take It On The Run."

According to a news release from the fair, tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved and tickets range from $45 to $55.

If you buy a ticket for the show, that ticket will also get you into the fair on the day of the concert.

Tickets will be available online here.

