Renovations planned at Wirth Park for an ‘inclusive playground’.

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin — The City of Brookfield's playground committee is working to rebuild the 'Wirth Park Tot Lot.' and turn it into the city's first-ever inclusively designed playspace.

The goal is to give residents of all ages and abilities a space to have fun.

The committee needs help raising money to complete the project.

Amy Zimmerman, with the city of Brookfield's playground committee, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the project.

Fundraising event:

The Elmbrook Rotary Foundation is hosting a grand event to help make this playground a reality.

The fundraising event is on Saturday, April 13 at the Brookfield Convention Center.

Tickets are $125 each, with $75 of each ticket, being donated to the playground.

The event will include a cocktail hour, food, live music, raffles, and a silent, live auction.

Click here to buy tickets.

For more information about the project, click here.

Watch the full interview above:

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip