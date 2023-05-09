Renderings released for Living in a Dynamic World gallery coming to new Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE — More renderings of the new Milwaukee Public Museum have been released and they're of the Living in a Dynamic World Gallery.

The gallery is one of five coming to the new museum. MPM said it will be releasing renderingsand details on the new exhibits over the next few months, with the fourth set of renderings released Tuesday.

The Living in a Dynamic World gallery is the fourth of five exhibits coming to the new museum. This gallery, according to MPM, will allow visitors to "explore the systems that impact and are impacted by Earth’s most unique characteristic."

There are five areas of the gallery: deserts, the Arctic, islands, grasslands, and mountains. Visitors will learn about the plants and animals that live in these environments.

Milwaukee Public Museum New renderings of a future gallery at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Also featured in this gallery is a new concept called Mixing Zones. According to the museum, the zones will be flexible gathering spaces where the museum will be "turned inside out." Curators at MPM will rotate displays of behind-the-scenes collections items.

The purpose of these zones is to ensure visitors can learn about different ideas, cultures, and moments of history, the museum said in a Facebook post.

The new building will be five stories tall with about 200,000 square feet of space. The museum says the outside texture will be reminiscent of the ancient sea stacks at Mill Bluff State Park in Camp Douglass.

The first floor will feature an open commons atrium inspired by the coming together of the Milwaukee, Kinnickinnic and Menomonee rivers.

In addition to the new building, the museum will have a 50,000-square-foot storage facility for additional collections not on display.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for late 2023. Residents will be able to go inside in 2026, the museum says.

The museum's current building is at 800 W. Wells St.

