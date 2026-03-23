Remembering the man who founded Lena's Food Market in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Rooted in Independence in Boley, Oklahoma, a historic all-Black town built on self-reliance, Bezelee Martin developed the mindset that would guide his life. Even as a child, he showed an entrepreneurial spirit—running a lawn mowing business, hiring other kids, selling concessions at baseball games, and distributing products. In 2006, TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with the late Bezelee Martin about his journey and recently sat down with his family to reflect on the legacy he left behind.

“I came from Oklahoma at the time, and I told my mother when I came here, I was coming to learn how to take care of myself and provide for myself," Martin said.

Building the Skillset

Martin continued his journey at Milwaukee Area Technical College, studying business and bookkeeping while working at a tannery.

By 1950, he became Wisconsin’s first Black licensed car dealer. He went on to launch a hosiery line, operate a trucking company, and build a wholesale business.

Watch: Remembering the man who started Lena's Food Market:

Remembering Lena's Food Market

But when the construction of an expressway displaced many of his customers, Martin pivoted.

“The reason why I wound up in the grocery business more because when I was in the wholesale business the expressway came through the city and tore down a lot of customers," Martin said.

The Birth of Lena’s

That pivot led to a defining move—opening a grocery store in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, named after his wife.

“As people say, that your wife is your best friend and mate… So I couldn't think of a better one than Lena. Because she was with me from the beginning," Martin recalled.

What began as a single store quickly took root.

Growing a Business

By 1965, Lena’s expanded into a 3,000-square-foot store. Over time, Martin purchased additional locations, including a former Kohl's Food Store, growing the business to six stores totaling 87,000 square feet and employing around 600 people.

In 2005, he secured $3.7 million in New Market Tax Credits—making Lena’s the first minority-owned business to receive them.

“I try to teach my kids how to provide for themselves and look out for themselves and others at the same time," he said.

A Family Enterprise

Lena’s became a family-driven operation. Three of his sons—Anthony, Derrick, and Gregory—along with his brother Bruce, helped lead the business.

“He always said that this business took care of the family… So we saw that store Thanksgiving, Christmas, 4th of July," Anthony said.

“You know my father always used to say, you have to master what you set out to do," Derrick said.

Serving the Community

As major grocery chains left urban neighborhoods, Lena’s stayed—meeting a critical need.

“When there was a need, we were able to step up to fill that void—to prevent what people call now food deserts," Gregory Martin said.

“I mean being a Black business owner, it brought pride to him," Derrick added.

Martin also expanded into his own line of canned goods, distributed across the Midwest.

By the 1990s, the next generation took over, continuing to grow the business and its impact.

A Lasting Impact

Bezelee Martin passed away on July 27, 2021, but his legacy lives on through the business, his family, and the community he served.

“It doesn't come free… you figure your way how to go around and succeed with your goals and your objective, and that's what I did," Martin said.

“He said you can work hard, but work will never hurt you... just keep on working and you'll get the reward later on," Lee Martin added.

From Boley to Milwaukee, Martin built more than a business—he built opportunity, independence, and lasting community impact.

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