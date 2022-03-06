Watch
Remembering Emersyn Nicola: Unicorn themed celebration of life for the 8-year-old who was killed in a car crash

Valerie Juarez
Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 09:18:29-05

SURING (NBC 26) — On Saturday, a celebration of life took place for eight-year-old Emersyn Roma Nicola who was killed in a car crash on her way home from a Dua Lipa concert with her father and sister.

The funeral services were held at Suring High School where it was unicorn themed, one of Emerysn's favorite things.

Everywhere you looked you saw sparkles and bright colors.

Family and friends describe Emersyn as sweet and confident.

"She was our innocent Roma, our gem, gem gem, Em, Emma, Emzy, mur mur, valentine, sour patch kid and forever her mom's emur baby,” said a loved one who read the eulogy.

"She had the biggest heart,” said Michael Nicola, Emersyn’s father.

He described his daughter as someone who left a deep and lasting impact on everyone she met. The two loved singing together.

"She could carry a tune better than me,” said Michael.

He went on to say that Emersyn had musical talent like no other. Her cousin agrees.

"I remember when Emersyn first saw the Frozen movies. Oh man, would she belt it out. I was like oh girl, you sing it,” said Emersyn’s cousin.

Family and friends ensuring she will never be forgotten.

"We love you to the moon, back down and all the way around Emer baby,” said a loved one.

"Even though she's not here with us physically she will be with us as our angel baby. And if one day I'm ever blessed with a baby girl, her middle name will be Emersyn,” said Emersyn’s aunt.

“I will never forget her. I love you Emersyn,” said her cousin.

Following the beautiful celebration of life, loved ones said there's no doubt there's now an angel looking down on the family.

Support for the Nicola family has been pouring in from across the state.

A Go Fund Me has been created to help the family with medical expenses. Click here to donate.

To read the child's full obituary click here.

Below are more photos from the unicorn themed celebration of life for Emersyn:

