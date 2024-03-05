Relatives remember drivers killed in Racine car crash

Two families are left to grieve after a car crash in Racine killed two drivers.

It happened Saturday afternoon near Memorial Drive and 12th Street.

Cell phone video showed the aftermath of the collision. Racine Police say a BMW going northbound collided head-on with a Chevy that was traveling south.

Authorities determined that the BMW was recklessly speeding when it crossed the center and slammed into the Chevy.

"Was just something that you know broke my heart," Oscar L.P. told TMJ4 News.

L.P. revealed the shock of losing his uncle, 46-year-old Meliton Antonio Sanchez, in a horrific crash.

Sanchez, who also went by Meli, was driving the Chevy.

He was married with 5 children and worked two jobs at restaurants in the area.

"Very, very hard worker. He pretty much always talked about his family. He talked about pretty much how he was proud of what his kids were doing in school. So to hear this really breaks my heart," L.P. said.

The debris from the scene was cleared, but now flowers, candles and balloons are signs of the heavy hearts left behind.

"I can't even describe it was just heartbroken. Just thinking I just seen my cousin five minutes before this happened," said Ronnasia Hibbler.

Hibbler says her 18-year-old cousin Steve Ivory, who went by the name Mari, was driving the BMW.

Hibbler explained that they were close and seeing Mari could brighten your day.

"I just wish he would've slowed down or maybe he wouldn't have been speeding it would never happen," Hibbler shared. "I feel bad for everybody that was involved you know my family, their family."

As L.P. coordinates a fundraiser for his uncle's family he says this tragedy shows how decisions can uproot lives.

"The only thing I can say to the family is honestly we hope the best for you guys. We're not here to blame. We all have a moment of stupidness, but it's just about thinking twice about our actions," L.P. stated.

A juvenile passenger in Sanchez's car survived.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Racine Police encourage anyone with additional information to contact them.

Sanchez's nephew is working with Emaus Lutheran Church in town to host a fundraiser there on Sunday. One of Sanchez's managers also organized a GoFundMe account to help the family.

Ivory's family plans to hold a balloon release at the crash site on Tuesday night.

