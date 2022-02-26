Watch
Rejection or welcome: Transgender Catholics encounter both

JoEllen Musselman, Eli Musselman
Jessie Wardarski/AP
JoEllen Musselman, left, and her son Eli Musselman sit in the Chapel of St. Joseph at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Eli, a freshman, came out as transgender almost four years ago and has found support from friends and professors at the university. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Posted at 10:19 AM, Feb 26, 2022
MILWAUKEE — For transgender Catholics across the United States, retaining their faith can entail complex calculations.

They face rebukes from some fellow Catholics, including many bishops, yet find full acceptance in some premises of the church.

A small but growing number of parishes have formed LGBTQ support groups and warmly welcome transgender people.

Yet within the past two years, at least six Catholic dioceses have issued guidelines targeting trans people with restrictions and refusing to recognize their post-transition gender identity.

The latest policy targeting trans Catholics was issued by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in January.

It bars church personnel from using a trans person’s preferred pronouns that reflect their gender identity.

