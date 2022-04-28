Regulators approve 2nd phase of Alliant solar plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy's $1.5 billion solar energy plan.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Public Service Commission on Thursday unanimously approved Alliant's plan to buy or build six solar farms in Dane, Grant, Green, Rock and Waushara counties for $620 million. Together the plants are expected to produce 441 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 100,000 homes.

The PSC last year approved Alliant's plan to spend about $925 million to develop 675 megawatts of solar power spread across six other projects. Alliant is working to replace its coal-fired power plants in the next two years.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip