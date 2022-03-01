Registration open for Brewers Baseball Academy

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced registration is now open for the Brewers Baseball Academy.

The camp, presented by Fleet Farm, is open to kids ages six to 14. There are 16 separate week-long baseball and softball camps that are held in various cities across Wisconsin.

Each camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with instructions from experienced youth coaches.

During one of the five camp days, campers will visit American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, to play on the field.

According to a statement, the Brewers Baseball Academy offers the option to have a video motion analysis performed where a camper’s swing will be recorded, analyzed and shared with the player and his/her parents.

All participants will also take part in a baseball or softball skills competition. The top scorers will be invited to the Champions' Day Finals at American Family Field.

Boys and girls will compete separately in grade groups, officials say.

The fee for the week-long camp is $405 per child. It includes 30 hours of instruction, a complete Brewers uniform , four Brewers game ticket vouchers, and a V.I.P. day at American Family Field.

Registration and more information can be found here.

