Red Cross offering shelter, resources to residents displaced from unsafe Waukesha condo

WAUKESHA — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for residents displaced from a condo in Waukesha that was evacuated Thursday night over concerns it might collapse.

The Red Cross said Friday evening that the shelter will open around 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Elmbrook Church at 777 S. Barker Rd. The shelter will provide emergency housing for displaced residents.

The shelter will also have meals, health and mental health resources and "safe, comfortable confines" for people needing a place for the "near-term." Red Cross workers will also work with residents to help figure out their next steps in housing and other needs.

The Red Cross's communications director noted that early indications show many residents may be able to remain at hotels because of insurance coverage or have other short-term arrangements.

"That said, this shelter is open to any number of people affected by this sudden evacuation who may need safe, comfortable lodging, food and more in the coming days," said the Communications Director of American Red Cross of Wisconsin, Justin Kern.

Kern added that at this time they are asking locals to not bring donations due to logistical issues.

"A note to the community: please refrain from bringing physical donations to the shelter at the church. While we appreciate the generous spirit of the community, we’re still working to residents and clients to assess needs moving ahead, and we do not presently have the capacity or space to handle unsolicited donations. If and when there are specific needs of clients, we’ll share that information," said Kern.

