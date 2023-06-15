Red Arrow Park to be converted into roller skating rink for new summer series, beginning June 16

MILWAUKEE — Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee will be converted into a roller skating rink for the summer, beginning June 16.

A new event series has been established in Downtown Milwaukee called Summer Spinz. The event will take over the park every third Friday, from June through August.

Residents can head to Red Arrow Park between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to skate. There are free lessons from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., family hours from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., plus nightly DJ sets and food trucks.

The first event, happening June 16, is in honor of Pride Month, so it's a Pride Night theme. Attendees will be able to take advantage of free skate rentals on a first-come, first-serve basis. DJ Bam, DJ Shawna, and Summer Spinz house DJ will all be there, as well as the following food trucks: Roll MKE, Jmakin' Jamaican Kitchen & Grill, and Chillwaukee.

According to MKE Downtown, the roller skating events will celebrate local skating culture while also inviting new skaters to get the hobby a try.

You can learn more about the Summer Spinz series here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip