Record spending by special interest groups in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections: Report

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign tracked a total of $93.01 million spent during the Wisconsin midterms by outside groups.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 13:14:20-05

Spending by special interest groups in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections cracked the previous record by 50 percent, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is a Madison-based nonprofit dedicated to tracking money in politics and fighting for campaign finance reform.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign tracked a total of $93.01 million spent during the Wisconsin midterms by outside groups. That's about $30 million more than the previous record of $61.86 million set in 2018.

The figures only apply to statewide races like governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer. These totals do not include spending in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate races in Wisconsin.

According to the report, 35 groups spent $48.25 million to benefit Republicans, 36 groups spent $44.06 million to benefit Democrats, and one group spent $686,660 to benefit the independent candidate for governor, Joan Ellis Beglinger (Beglinger dropped out of the race before the midterms but was still on the ballot).

Who are the top spenders from out of state?

Groups dedicated to helping governors win elections for their respective parties dominated spending in Wisconsin.

The top spender was the Democratic Governors Association, which spent $20.1 million. The study found that money was used to pay for attack ads against Republican candidate Tim Michels.

The Republican Governors Association came in second in spending, with a total of $15.3 million. That money was also used mostly on attack ads against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

A Better Wisconsin Together, Americans for Prosperity and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce also contributed millions to Wisconsin's statewide races.

View some of the data from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign below:

Spending by Electioneering Groups in the 2022 Fall Elections - Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

GroupAmount
Alliance for Common Sense (Democratic Governors Association)*$20,150,000
Right Direction Wisconsin PAC (Republican Governors Association)$9,293,038
A Better Wisconsin Together**$6,794,866
Americans for Prosperity$6,531,490
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce**$4,524,998
Fighting for Wisconsin$4,378,114
ACC Wisconsin 2022 PAC (Republican Governors Association)$4,025,754
Wisconsin Conservation Voters IE Committee$3,818,779
Club for Growth Action$3,552,571
Future Forward USA Action*$3,400,000
Wisconsin Freedom PAC (Republican Attorneys General Association)$3,114,213
Freedom Wisconsin PAC$2,564,000
State Solutions (Republican Governors Association)*$2,000,000
DAGA People’s Lawyer Project (Democratic Attorneys General Association)$1,899,564
Sunrise in America Political Fund$1,866,844
The Wisconsin Initiative*$1,700,000
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Political Fund$1,316,721
Republican Accountability PAC$992,584
Restoration PAC$935,000
Wisconsin RINO Hunters$686,660
American Federation for Children IE Committee$678,995
Wisconsin Alliance for Reform*$600,000
Jobs First Coalition Political Fund$529,201
Voces de la Frontera Action$463,892
National Rifle Association (NRA) Political Victory Fund$423,653
Badger Values PAC$407,483
Wisconsinites for Liberty Fund$407,279
For Our Future$390,595
Power to the Polls Wisconsin$389,443
Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Wisconsin State Council$379,647
WFP National PAC (Work Families Party)$334,575
Women Speak Out PAC$322,872
Wisconsin Realtors Political Fund$320,000
Family Friendly Action PAC$290,412
Republican State Leadership Committee$284,192
Project Democracy$278,650
The Lincoln Project$254,450
American Principles Project PAC$227,428
Wisconsin Family Action$225,875
Election Integrity PAC$208,344
Speak Free or Die$155,000
Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) PAC$141,688
BlackPAC$136,045
Make Liberty Win$135,491
New Prosperity Foundation$111,964
Working America$109,190
Empower Wisconsin*$100,000
American Majority Action$94,736
Human Rights Campaign Equality Votes PAC$93,626
American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Working Families Fund$92,585
New Prosperity Foundation IE Committee$85,500
Volunteers for Agriculture (Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)$84,058
National Nurses United for Patient Protection$69,427
WorkMoney Inc.$68,939
Free and Fair Elections USA$67,740
Blue Sky Waukesha$61,215
Community Change Voters$61,149
NextGen Climate Action Committee$60,228
Leaders Igniting Transformation Action Fund$56,167
Patriots for Wisconsin$49,983
SEIU Committee on Political Education$49,606
Citizens Action of Wisconsin$45,691
Progress North$44,331
AFT-Wisconsin (American Federation of Teachers)$18,612
Rise, Inc.$15,373
Organizing Empowerment PAC$14,000
Rising Leaders PAC$10,000
Democratic Party of Wisconsin$5,560
Gun Rights America$4,701
Wisconsin Right to Life PAC$1,360
TOTAL$93,006,147

