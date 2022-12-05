Record spending by special interest groups in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections: Report

Spending by special interest groups in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections cracked the previous record by 50 percent, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is a Madison-based nonprofit dedicated to tracking money in politics and fighting for campaign finance reform.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign tracked a total of $93.01 million spent during the Wisconsin midterms by outside groups. That's about $30 million more than the previous record of $61.86 million set in 2018.

The figures only apply to statewide races like governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer. These totals do not include spending in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate races in Wisconsin.

According to the report, 35 groups spent $48.25 million to benefit Republicans, 36 groups spent $44.06 million to benefit Democrats, and one group spent $686,660 to benefit the independent candidate for governor, Joan Ellis Beglinger (Beglinger dropped out of the race before the midterms but was still on the ballot).

Who are the top spenders from out of state?

Groups dedicated to helping governors win elections for their respective parties dominated spending in Wisconsin.

The top spender was the Democratic Governors Association, which spent $20.1 million. The study found that money was used to pay for attack ads against Republican candidate Tim Michels.

The Republican Governors Association came in second in spending, with a total of $15.3 million. That money was also used mostly on attack ads against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

A Better Wisconsin Together, Americans for Prosperity and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce also contributed millions to Wisconsin's statewide races.

View some of the data from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign below:

Spending by Electioneering Groups in the 2022 Fall Elections - Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Group Amount Alliance for Common Sense (Democratic Governors Association)* $20,150,000 Right Direction Wisconsin PAC (Republican Governors Association) $9,293,038 A Better Wisconsin Together** $6,794,866 Americans for Prosperity $6,531,490 Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce** $4,524,998 Fighting for Wisconsin $4,378,114 ACC Wisconsin 2022 PAC (Republican Governors Association) $4,025,754 Wisconsin Conservation Voters IE Committee $3,818,779 Club for Growth Action $3,552,571 Future Forward USA Action* $3,400,000 Wisconsin Freedom PAC (Republican Attorneys General Association) $3,114,213 Freedom Wisconsin PAC $2,564,000 State Solutions (Republican Governors Association)* $2,000,000 DAGA People’s Lawyer Project (Democratic Attorneys General Association) $1,899,564 Sunrise in America Political Fund $1,866,844 The Wisconsin Initiative* $1,700,000 Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Political Fund $1,316,721 Republican Accountability PAC $992,584 Restoration PAC $935,000 Wisconsin RINO Hunters $686,660 American Federation for Children IE Committee $678,995 Wisconsin Alliance for Reform* $600,000 Jobs First Coalition Political Fund $529,201 Voces de la Frontera Action $463,892 National Rifle Association (NRA) Political Victory Fund $423,653 Badger Values PAC $407,483 Wisconsinites for Liberty Fund $407,279 For Our Future $390,595 Power to the Polls Wisconsin $389,443 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Wisconsin State Council $379,647 WFP National PAC (Work Families Party) $334,575 Women Speak Out PAC $322,872 Wisconsin Realtors Political Fund $320,000 Family Friendly Action PAC $290,412 Republican State Leadership Committee $284,192 Project Democracy $278,650 The Lincoln Project $254,450 American Principles Project PAC $227,428 Wisconsin Family Action $225,875 Election Integrity PAC $208,344 Speak Free or Die $155,000 Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) PAC $141,688 BlackPAC $136,045 Make Liberty Win $135,491 New Prosperity Foundation $111,964 Working America $109,190 Empower Wisconsin* $100,000 American Majority Action $94,736 Human Rights Campaign Equality Votes PAC $93,626 American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Working Families Fund $92,585 New Prosperity Foundation IE Committee $85,500 Volunteers for Agriculture (Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation) $84,058 National Nurses United for Patient Protection $69,427 WorkMoney Inc. $68,939 Free and Fair Elections USA $67,740 Blue Sky Waukesha $61,215 Community Change Voters $61,149 NextGen Climate Action Committee $60,228 Leaders Igniting Transformation Action Fund $56,167 Patriots for Wisconsin $49,983 SEIU Committee on Political Education $49,606 Citizens Action of Wisconsin $45,691 Progress North $44,331 AFT-Wisconsin (American Federation of Teachers) $18,612 Rise, Inc. $15,373 Organizing Empowerment PAC $14,000 Rising Leaders PAC $10,000 Democratic Party of Wisconsin $5,560 Gun Rights America $4,701 Wisconsin Right to Life PAC $1,360 TOTAL $93,006,147

