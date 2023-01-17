Record-setting Paul Molitor card up for auction

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A record-setting baseball card featuring Paul Molitor is up for auction!

The card is a part of the PWCC Marketplace Premier Auction, an elite auction for everything from sports memorabilia to comic books.

According to a news release from PWCC Marketplace, the card is a 1978 Topps Rookie Shortstops trading card. It is a card that is already famous as a record-breaker, as it is the same copy of the card that set the all-time sales record for a Molitor trading card at more than $51,000 in 2021.

“Of the 8,108 copies of this card that technical grader PSA has ever authenticated, this is one of just 29 copies to ever receive a perfect Gem Mint 10 grade,” said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace. “That means it’s in the top 0.3 percent of quality in existence. To be clear, that’s not the top 3 percent. That is the top 0.3 percent. We are in rare air here.”

To make the card even more valuable, it also has an "exceptional" from Eye Appeal, meaning the card is in the top 15% of those 29 perfect cards.

The card will be up for auction until Jan. 19, and bits are already up to $13,000.

To bid, click here.

