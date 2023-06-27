Record-high travel expected this Fourth of July weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year but that's not stopping people from traveling this weekend. AAA is predicting a record number of travelers over the next few days as people head to Independence Day celebrations.

According to an article from AAA, more than 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more. The projection surpasses the 2019 record of 49 million travelers.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, in an article. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

Of the 50.7 million people, AAA is predicting 43.2 million will travel by car and 4.17 million will travel by plane. Air travel is an increase of 11.2% from last year, while car travel is projected to increase by 2.4% compared to last year.

Other modes of transportation are also expected to increase, with 3.36 million people expected to travel via bus, cruise, or train, which is an increase of 24% over the last year.

Ahead of the travel weekend, AAA released its predictions for the worst and best times to travel by car every day from June 29 through July 5.



Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thu, June 29 4:00 – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Fri, June 30 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Before 10:00 AM, After 6:00 PM Sat, July 1 1:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Sun, July 2 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Mon, July 3 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Tue, July 4 12:00 – 3:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM Wed, July 5 3:00 – 6:00 PM Before 2:00 PM

