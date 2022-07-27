Record-breaking scholarships to be awarded during MPS 'Celebration of Scholars'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is hosting its Celebration of Scholars event Wednesday, honoring students and the record-breaking scholarships they earned, collectively.

The MPS Celebration of Scholars will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at No Studios in Milwaukee, 1037 W. McKinley Avenue. 38 students will be awarded their scholarships and celebrate their accomplishments.

Collectively, the students have been awarded $281,500 in scholarships, a record-breaking amount for MPS.

Hundreds of students applied for the 21 different scholarships, according to MPS, and these 38 were selected because of their "compelling applications."

In a news release, MPS stated that 93% of the students are of color, and 31 of the 38 are going to be first-generation college students.

The Celebration of Scholars event is free and open to the public.

