Recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day in Milwaukee

Local leaders will speak at three pop-up memorial events about the importance of creating programs for those who struggle with addiction.
Local leaders will be at events today to acknowledge international overdose awareness day, and speak about resources available to the community.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Aug 31, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness day, a day to recognize the people that have been affected or lost their lives to the tragedy.

Beginning at 10 a.m., local city and community leaders, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, will meet at Milwaukee's Samad's House for one of three pop-up memorial events to speak on the importance of creating programs that help stop the growing problem of overdoses in our area.

Samad's House is an organization on the city's north side that provides resources and support for people with a history of substance abuse.

Here in Wisconsin, synthetic opioids, mostly fentanyl, were found in 91% of opioid-related overdose deaths in our state in 2021.

On a worldwide level, Wednesday is the largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

Efforts to save lives from drug overdose are continually evolving. The CDC estimates more than 107 thousand people lost their lives to drug overdose in the United States in 2021.

Along with the event at Samad's House, there is an afternoon memorial at the Southside Health Center at 1 p.m. and a resource fair at Humboldt Park beginning at 4 p.m.

