'Really unfortunate': local musician among many impacted by Company Brewing closure

MILWAUKEE — A neighborhood brewpub closed suddenly leaving customers that had upcoming events planned stunned.

Company Brewing in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood announced it was closing on their now former Facebook page late Tuesday.

"I'm a little devastated for sure. I don't have another place to do my show, but because I am a restaurant worker I feel bad for the employees," said local musician Jalen Romell.

The news took Romell by surprise. He was scheduled to hold an album release party for at least a hundred people on June 8. Romell said that his team booked the space several months ago.

"I've been wanting to do a show here for a very long time. It was supposed to be a big thank you to not only me but the team that worked on this project. It's just kind of sad that it's not gonna happen," Romell explained.

Now, Romell is not sure what is next.

"It's just really unfortunate that they kind of did it with no notice to anybody," Romell stated.

TMJ4 News talked with multiple people who had expressed frustration over what they say was a lack of communication and notice about the closure despite booking events.

Workers at Company Brewing declined to speak to TMJ4 news on-site.

In a February interview with the Milwaukee Business Journal, the owner of Company Brewing discussed exploring the possibility of new ownership or closing as he navigated the impacts of the pandemic and rising costs.

Patrick Moore and his wife own Centro Cafe across the street.

Moore said from the outside business at the brewpub seemed to be going well.

"It was a shock," Moore replied. "It was a great business. My wife and I went there a lot. I bring friends there for lunches and stuff. So it's going to be missed I mean hopefully someone picks it up."

"Hopefully we try to find somewhere else where we can get the venue. It just might be pushed back," Romell said.

