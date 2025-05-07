Navigating REAL ID requirements: Frustration and preparedness among Milwaukee residents amid deadline crunch

MILWAUKEE — Starting May 7, 2025, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin enforcing new ID requirements for domestic travel and access to certain federal facilities.

AP This undated photo provided by the Kansas Department of Revenue shows Kansas' new driver's license design meant to comply with federal identification requirements for airport security purposes. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)

After years of delays, anyone flying within the U.S., entering a federal building, or accessing a nuclear power plant will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or another federally approved form of identification, such as a passport.

Without one of these accepted forms of ID, travelers may face longer lines, more intense screening, or could even be denied entry at TSA checkpoints.

Although the change has been in the works for years, the reality is now setting in for many Milwaukee residents—some who are prepared, and others who are scrambling.

Milwaukee resident Adi Armour, whose license is still not updated, shared his frustration with the process. “We really have no choice, so I don’t have a choice,” he said. “Everybody wants to travel—you wanna go overseas, or just get on a plane. So I guess you have no choice, 'cause who wants to try driving, you know, 18, 24 hours just to go visit family sometimes.”

Armour explained that his license doesn’t expire until 2029, but the new rules mean he has to update it early.

“It’s just such a hassle. Nobody likes the DMV,” he added. “I don’t really like that I have to go do that again, already, early.”

On the other hand, Amber Johnson, also from Milwaukee, decided to get ahead of the deadline.

“When I was traveling to Jamaica, one of the TSA attendants stopped me and said, ‘Hey, just wanna let you know this is coming,’ and handed me a little half sheet,” she said. “That’s kind of how I found out about it.”

Johnson acted quickly, not just for travel, but also for civic participation.

“I got it the next month because I knew voting was coming up. I didn’t want any hiccups doing civic duties or traveling. I just wanted to get it taken care of.”

She found the process surprisingly straightforward.

“It was easier for me because I already had a passport,” she said. “I had my birth certificate, passport, marriage license, and I just scheduled an appointment, filled out the application on the DMV website, and went in and took care of it.”

Her advice for others? “Just get it done. I know people are gonna be scrambling now with the deadline coming, but it’s really not that complicated. Fill out the application online, have your documents ready, and yes—you have to take a new picture—but outside of that, it was pretty fast.”

Wisconsin is doing better than many states. According to the Wisconsin DMV, more than 64% of residents already have a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card. Since 2013, the DMV has offered both compliant and non-compliant versions.

Ted S. Warren/AP A sign informing people about Real ID.

“We’re ready,” said DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler. “Over three million Wisconsinites have a star on their ID. Some use passports, and others don’t need a REAL ID if they’re not flying.”

Winkler encouraged residents to take advantage of online DMV services to avoid waiting in line. “Several DMV transactions, including all vehicle services, can be done online, by mail, or through authorized third parties,” he said.

How to Get a REAL ID in Wisconsin

If you still need to upgrade your license, Wisconsin’s Driver License Guide online tool can walk you through the required documents and generate a checklist.

There are no extra fees if you’re upgrading during your normal license renewal—you’ll just pay the standard $34 fee. If you’re upgrading outside of that timeframe, it’s a $14 replacement card fee. Most people receive their new REAL ID within 7–10 business days, but keep in mind that TSA will not accept temporary paper licenses.

While getting a REAL ID is essential for flying and federal access, it’s not mandatory for everyone. Alternatives such as a valid U.S. passport, military ID, or permanent resident card are also accepted at TSA checkpoints.

To explore your options or learn more about what documents qualify, visit:

