Ready for summer? Milwaukee County Parks will announce pool openings on Thursday

Milwaukee County Parks is finalizing its list of which aquatic facilities will be open this year few days out from the unofficial start of summer.

The final list of where you can cool off on those hot days is expected to come out on Thursday.

Milwaukee County Parks executive director Guy Smith says the timing on releasing what pools will be open is typical since it lines up with lifeguard training.

In recent weeks, Smith says their lifeguard roster staffing is up at least 10 percent from last year.

"The good news is we've got a good number of lifeguards. We're just working on assigning those lifeguards, looking at finalizing those final locations," Smith explained.

Smith says all 30 of the county's wading pools and splash pads will be open, describing it as a positive sign since that has not been the case in recent years.

The county will also expand operations by one hour.

In a recent report to county supervisors, the parks department said not all deep well pools will open this year.

It has been a while since Marcia Sullivan has been able to enjoy the Hales Corners pool with family.

She's hopeful it will reopen this year.

"The more the merrier. I think pools should be open for kids. Such a good exercise and it's you know they learn how to socialize and swim," Sullivan said.

Whether it's the pool or reopened McKinley Beach, Audra Sewell is ready for warmer days.

"I am excited. I'm looking forward to going to the pools going to the lakes anything that has to do with water I'm all for it," Sewell stated.

