Reactions mixed during MKE County public hearing on sales tax

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The possibility of a sales tax increase in Milwaukee County packed a couple of dozen people into a room for a public hearing at midday Tuesday.

16 of the 18 board supervisors were there to listen as they weigh a 0.4 percent bump to the sales tax. If approved it would move the county sales tax from 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent.

"I'm here to urge you to support this, our future depends on it," resident Ricardo Diaz said.

"I don't think that raising taxes is going to help. All it's going to do is dig a bigger hole," Katrina Chiree testified.

A report from the Milwaukee County Executive's Office states not adopting the change would lead to about a 40 percent cut across all departments including parks and transit. The increase would generate $82 million in 2024.

Peggy Williams-Smith, president of Visit Milwaukee, testified in support of the increase, adding that losing core county services would hurt tourism dollars that support the community.

"Allowing this to happen would mean that the livelihood of 26,000 Milwaukee County residents who are employed by tourism and hospitality business would be threatened. That would affect residents from all walks of life," Williams-Smith said.

Current and former elected officials testified the sales tax increase is not a perfect solution, but it is a tool to keep services afloat and fund the pension obligation.

Many residents who testified recognized the challenges the county faces but want better options.

"My primary concern today is timing. Business owners like myself were just beginning to recover from the historic challenges we experience due to the public health crisis of COVID, world logistical shipping issues, the mass employee exoduses," local business owner Brent Holmes said.

12 of the 18 county supervisors need to support the increase for it to pass.

There is no set timeline for when the board will vote on the sales tax. The earliest it could happen is July 27.

Multiple town halls have been scheduled for July. They are listed below:

Mitchell Park Domes — 524 S Layton Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53215

Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 PM

Hosted by Supervisor Juan-Miguel Martinez (District 12)

Co-hosted by Supervisor Caroline Gómez-Tom (District 14)

Co-hosted by Supervisor Peter Burgelis (District 15)

Special Guests: Milwaukee County Comptroller Scott Manske; Milwaukee County Strategy, Budget, & Performance Office Director Joe Lamers

Zablocki Library — 3501 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215

Saturday, July 15th at 11:30 AM

Hosted by Supervisor Peter Burgelis (District 15)

Hosted by Supervisor Juan-Miguel Martinez (District 12)

Special Guests: Milwaukee County Strategy, Budget, & Performance Office Manager Dan Laurila; Milwaukee County Board Finance Committee Chairperson Supervisor Liz Sumner (District 1)

Washington Park Senior Center — 4420 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Tuesday, July 18th at 5:30 PM

Hosted by Supervisor Peter Burgelis (District 15)

Co-hosted by Supervisor Felesia A. Martin (District 7)

Co-hosted by Supervisor Shawn Rolland (District 6)

Special Guest: Milwaukee County Strategy, Budget, & Performance Office Director Joe Lamers

Greendale Safety Center — 5911 W. Grange Ave. Greendale, WI 53129

Tuesday, July 18th from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Greenfield Public Library — 5310 W. Layton Ave. Greenfield, WI 53220

Saturday, July 22nd from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

