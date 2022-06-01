Rapper Lil Durk to perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion in Milwaukee this fall

MILWAUKEE — Rapper and singer Lil Durk will make a stop in Milwaukee as part of his "The 7220 Deluxe Tour" this fall.

Lil Durk will perform at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The 15-city second leg of his 2022 tour kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Oklahoma City. It will wrap up in Seattle on Monday, Oct.17.

Lil Durk's 7220 album was released in March and debuted first on the Billboard 200 charts.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday at 11 a.m. You can get your tickets online by clicking here.

