Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman

Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:44:10-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rapper Cardi B is taking issue with a Wisconsin congressman who criticized her Grammy performance during a speech on the House floor.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican, said he has received complaints in his office about Cardi B’s performance last month at the Grammy Awards which he said “millions of Americans would view” as “inconsistent with basic decency.”

She and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song “WAP.”

Grothman joins many other conservatives who have criticized the performance, which featured scantily clad dancers.

Cardi B responded on Twitter, saying Grothman was ignoring more important issues like police brutality.

