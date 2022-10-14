Raising Cane's wants to open about 10 locations in the Milwaukee region

MILWAUKEE — Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Two of those locations have already been booked, with one in Brookfield and one in Kenosha.

There's one Raising Cane's in the state right now and it's in Madison. However, the vice president of company restaurants for Raising Cane's said the chain is on an expansion path and it has "pretty big" plans for the Milwaukee area.

The Milwaukee Business Journal said the Kenosha and Brookfield restaurants are expected to open in the third quarter of 2023, and the company is actively scouting additional sites.

At the top of mine for Zwerin, drive-thru access.

“If we’ve learned anything over the last few years, our drive-thru business is basically a huge sales channel for us,” he said. “We look for sites in which we can have two, sometimes three, drive-thru lanes to be able to service our customers as quickly as possible and efficiently as possible.”

Raising Cane's originated in Louisiana and serves a limited menu of five items, offered in different combinations. The items are chicken fingers, fries, coleslaw, sauce, and Texas toast.

