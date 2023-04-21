Racist graffiti at Muskego High School prompts disciplinary action

MUESKGO, Wis. — Racist graffiti at Muskego High School recently prompted disciplinary action.

An image taken in a bathroom at Muskego High School showing a hateful message toward Black people made its rounds on social media.

In an email, Superintendent Kelly Thompson said they could not discuss matters that potentially involve student discipline, and cited privacy.

TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola reached out to all seven school board members. Kevin Zimmermann was the only one who responded and condemned the graffiti. He also says the student was identified and disciplined.

Ola spoke with state Rep. Clinton Anderson over Zoom about what happened.

"We live in a society that should not accept or condone racist behavior," he said. "But unfortunately, we're seeing it now for the second time in a little over a month at a school district."

He is referring to a boy's basketball game last month when Beloit High School played at Muskego. Beloit players found racist images and words traced in dust in the guest locker room, prompting an investigation.

A district report concluded they could not determine who was behind them, but it led to some charges, like increased cleaning to create a welcoming environment.

Anderson has described the situation as incredibly harmful.

Ola asked, "How does the school district move forward from something like this?"

"Well, one it's them having a good response," Anderson said. "It's them outright condemning this behavior. Let people know that it will not be tolerated. Obviously, their comments might have not been strong enough because they're seeing this happen again, so hopefully they do. Try again because it was really disheartening to see it the first time."

Zimmermann declined our request for an interview but says he is looking into revisiting the district's policy and creating stiffer consequences for this kind of behavior.

The district did not disclose what disciplinary action will be taken against the student behind the racist graffiti.

