Racing Sausages stop by TMJ4 to talk spring training

In Today's Talker — the Brewers surprised three young Aurora Health Care patients with the surprise of a lifetime.

They're going to Phoenix for spring training!

Evan Rennicke from Ixonia, Brandon Krueger from Green Bay and Malakai Kaesermann from Oconomowoc were in shock Wednesday morning when they heard the news.

The three boys and their famiies will get to meet the players, participate in warm ups, and throw a first pitch next week. The special trip is made possible by the Brewers and Aurora Health.

Each of the boys have faced many health challenges over the years. They'll leave with theif families for Arizona February 22nd.



