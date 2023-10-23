Racine Zoo welcomes new tiger 'Changbai' from Connecticut

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Zoo announced the arrival of its new Amur tiger, Changbai, a 16-year-old female from the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Her name, Changbai, roughly translates to "forever white mountains." She was named for the Changbai mountains in Eastern China.

The Zoo says she is a well-traveled tiger having spent time in Philadelphia and Columbus. At Beardsley, she gave birth to three cubs. She was donated to the Racine Zoo to live out her golden years.

The Racine Zoo's keeper and medical staff carefully evaluated the existing enclosure space and made several adjustments to make Changbai more comfortable. The terrain is less steep in certain spots.

The Racine Zoo said, "Currently, Animal Care staff are helping Changbai get accustomed to her new surroundings and making sure she feels “at home” in the Amur Tiger exhibit. Just as moving across the country would be an adjustment for humans, it can take a bit of time for a new animal to get comfortable in a new place and to build a relationship with her new keepers. Changbai is currently loving ripping up boxes and rolling in her favorite perfume that her keepers from Beardsley Zoo sent with her."

The Amur tiger is the largest of the felines and can reach up to 10 feet in length and weigh up to 600 pounds. They lead solitary lives in the wild, love to climb, swim, and spend time outdoors even during colder winter temperatures. Amur tigers are mainly found in Russia and are considered critically endangered. Only an estimated 350-400 animals are left in the wild. The main threats are poaching and habitat loss, which account for 85 percent of all wild Amur tiger deaths.

