Racine Zoo to host variety of events in the coming months

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Zoo joined us live on TMJ4 News Today on Friday to talk about they're fun events coming up now through October.

From a wine night to a Halloween event, the Racine Zoo has so many fun things going on. Beth Heidorn, the executive director at the zoo, told us about these six upcoming events:

27th Annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show:

Happening on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. is the annual car, truck and bike show at the Racine Zoo. People of all ages can attend the event and check out more than 250 vehicles.

As part of the event, the zoo will give out 75 awards, there will be food and drinks, plus music.

Animal Crackers Concert: Steely Dane

Steely Dane will be performing at the Racine Zoo on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available online for $30, or you can buy them when you get there for $40.

Whiskers and Whiskey

Calling all whiskey lovers! On Saturday, Aug, 26, you can head to the Racine Zoo and indulge in five unique whiskeys and a five-course meal while enjoying a presentation about whiskered animals at the zoo.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person, and RSVP is required by Aug. 23 at 12 p.m.

World Roar Wine Pour Wednesday:

A beer and wine-tasting mashup at the Racine Zoo! That's what World Roar Wine Pour Wednesday is. From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 you can try unique varieties from around the world in your very own Zoo souvenier glass.

There will be an animal ambassador at the event plus hors d'oeuvres! General admission to the event is $35, with non-drinking admission for $25. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Slumber Safari:

At this Racine Zoo event, you can travel down under and learn more about the unique animals that call Australia home. For two days, the zoo will offer breakfast, dinner, s'mores, and behind-the-scenes fun.

There will be a laughing kookaburra and guided tours. Admission to the Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 event is $70 a person and tent rental is available.

Jack-O-Lantern Nights

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 29, you can head to the zoo from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and see more than 1,000 jack-o-lanterns light up around the zoo.

The pumpkins will be lined up along a dedicated pathway, which allows visitors to be immersed in the lights and decorations.

New to the event this year is pumpkin sculptures. Several pumpkins will be placed together in the shape of animals. Admission to the event is $10 a person, but children two and under get in for free. Tickets are only available at the door.

